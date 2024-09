Generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ research and development centre in Hyderabad has completed a United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection.

“The USFDA today completed a routine good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection at our R&D centre (Integrated Product Development Organisation or IPDO) in Bachupally, Hyderabad. The inspection, conducted from September 16-20, closed with zero observations, the company said in a filing on Friday.

