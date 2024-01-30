Dr. Reddy’s Q3 net rises 11% to ₹1,380.9 crore 

January 30, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December increased 11% year on year to ₹1,380.9 crore on the back of growth in mainstay global generics business in the key U.S and Europe markets.

Total revenue from operations increased more than 6% to ₹7236.8 crore (₹6789.8 crore), according to the results prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards.

“We delivered another quarter of highest ever sales and robust financial performance aided by new products performance and base business market share gain in the U.S., new products launch momentum and strong performance in Europe,” co-chairman and MD G.V. Prasad said in a statement.

Price erosion in certain markets partially offset the gains of increase in volumes of the base business and new product launches. Global generics revenue stood at ₹6,312.4 crore ₹5,927.6 crore, CFO Parag Agarwal said.

On the impact on the situation in Red Sea, where several cargo ships have come under attack since November, he said, “We have been able to divert to different routes... [translating into] some cost escalation and some increase in inventory levels, which we have done to ensure that our sales do not suffer.”

“Overall there has been no material impact for us,” said Mr. Agrawal and CEO Erez Israeli.

