GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dr. Reddy’s Q3 net rises 11% to ₹1,380.9 crore 

January 30, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December increased 11% year on year to ₹1,380.9 crore on the back of growth in mainstay global generics business in the key U.S and Europe markets.

Total revenue from operations increased more than 6% to ₹7236.8 crore (₹6789.8 crore), according to the results prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards.

“We delivered another quarter of highest ever sales and robust financial performance aided by new products performance and base business market share gain in the U.S., new products launch momentum and strong performance in Europe,” co-chairman and MD G.V. Prasad said in a statement.

Price erosion in certain markets partially offset the gains of increase in volumes of the base business and new product launches. Global generics revenue stood at ₹6,312.4 crore ₹5,927.6 crore, CFO Parag Agarwal said.

On the impact on the situation in Red Sea, where several cargo ships have come under attack since November, he said, “We have been able to divert to different routes... [translating into] some cost escalation and some increase in inventory levels, which we have done to ensure that our sales do not suffer.”

“Overall there has been no material impact for us,” said Mr. Agrawal and CEO Erez Israeli.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.