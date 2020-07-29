Dr. Reddy’s Q1 net drops 12%, revenue rises

HYDERABAD

29 July 2020 22:46 IST

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has reported a 12% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹595 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The drop came on a 15% increase in total revenue from operations to ₹4,426.5 crore, according to statement of accounts as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

The net profit declined due to discontinuation of weighted reduction in research and development (R&D) and completion of tax holiday for one of the plants, president and CFO Saumen Chakraborty said.

The growth drivers were Global Generics and PSAI (Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients) segments. Volume traction in the base business, new product launches and favorable forex rates aided an over 6% growth in global generic segment revenue to ₹3,509.2 crore. Price erosion came in the way of better performance despite not being as severe as was the case in past in the key North America market. The PSAI segment revenue increased over 67% to ₹1,016.5 crore.

Advertising

Advertising

In terms of global generics market, a 10% decline in India was taken care of by growth in North America, Europe and Emerging Markets. Europe in particular saw a growth of 48% to ₹355.1 crore, while the largest, North America market grew 6% to ₹1,728.2 crore. The company launched six new products during the quarter in North America.

Mr.Chakraborty, who alongwith CEO Erez Israeli, addressed a virtual press meet, said lower prescriptions generated and fall in patient footfalls in pharmacies/ clinics due to COVID-19 was behind the 10% year-on-year decline in revenue from India.

The CEO expected the demand to rebound in India. To a query, he said the company has no plans of postponing product launches. Following the outbreak of the pandemic, it had launched sanitisers and nutraceuticals.

On when Dr.Reddy’s is planning to launch Avigan (Favipiravir) and Remdesivir, the two drugs that are being used in the treatment of COVID-19, the senior executives said it would be done in the coming months.

Besides launch of the two drugs in various markets, some of the other key priorities for Dr. Reddy’s would be to pursue with productivity improvements; drive innovation and digitalisation to fuel future growth; build a healthy pipeline of products; and undertake strategic initiatives and moves.

In a statement, co-chairman and managing director G.V.Prasad said “the current quarter’s financial performance has been strong across all parameters. I am glad that we have been able to serve our patients well and ensured continuity of business operations despite the challenging times.” The company had started integration of the acquired business from Wockhardt.