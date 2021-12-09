Dr. Reddy’s, Prestige BioPharma ink pact on cancer drug

Representational image only. File

HYDERABAD:

DRL gets rights to commercialise proposed trastuzumab biosimilar in select LatAm, S-E Asia markets.

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into a partnership with Prestige BioPharma under which it will get exclusive rights to supply and commercialise the Singapore firm’s proposed trastuzumab biosimilar in select Latin America and Southeast Asian countries.

Prestige BioPharma’s trastuzumab (HD201) is a proposed biosimilar to Roche’s Herceptin. It can be prescribed for treatment of HER2 positive breast and metastatic gastric cancer, the two companies said in a release on a binding agreement they have signed.

CEO Lisa S. Park said the partnership with Dr. Reddy’s is for key Latin American and Southeast Asian markets. “Dr. Reddy’s is the ideal partner to commercialise our lead biosimilar in these territories. With the collaboration, we look forward to further strengthening value of our biosimilar programmes in global markets,” she said.

The license agreement grants Dr. Reddy’s exclusive rights to commercialise the proposed biosimilar in the select countries. Under their partnership, Prestige BioPharma will be responsible for sustainable commercial supply of HD201 from its manufacturing facilities in Osong, South Korea, while Dr. Reddy’s will be responsible for local registrations, marketing and sales in the licensed territories.

CEO – Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) of Dr. Reddy’s M. V. Ramana said the partnership is in line with the firm’s intent to create a portfolio of oncology products and expand biosimilar offerings in emerging markets. “The partnership will help combine Prestige BioPharma established expertise in the area of biosimilars with Dr. Reddy’s commercial strengths and growth ambition in these markets,” he said.