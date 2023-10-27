Dr. Reddy’s net surges 33% to ₹1,482.2 crore on better show in key markets  

October 27, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Growth in the key North America and Europe markets for mainstay generics, a favourable foreign exchange, and stability in pricing environment aided drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories report a 33% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,482.2 crore for the September quarter.

The higher net profit, compared with ₹1,114.2 crore in the year-earlier period, came on a more than 9% increase in net sales at ₹6,734.8 crore (₹6,163.2 crore). Total income rose 13.25% to ₹7,217.6 crore (₹6,372.6 crore), according to results prepared as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

It was a quarter of strong results with the highest-ever sales and profits, driven by market share gains and momentum in U.S. generics business and robust growth in Europe, co-chairman and MD G.V. Prasad said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior leadership led by CEO Erez Israeli, in a media interaction, attributed the 13% revenue growth in North America generics market to more volumes, product launches as well as external factors, including less price erosion. On contribution of Lenalidomide, the company’s generic of cancer drug Revlimid, the CEO said it was an important product.

CFO Parag Agarwal described it as a high value product whose contribution is expected to be valuable for a few more quarters. Citing the volume limited agreement with innovator, following which Dr. Reddy’s unveiled the product, they declined to share details.

With a cash surplus of about ₹5,900 crore, the company is looking for acquisitions in India and Emerging Markets, Mr. Israeli said. “We are always discussing acquisition... also looking at value acquisition in the U.S.,” he said.

CEO – Branded Markets M.V. Ramana (India and Emerging Markets) said clinical trials of the CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma that Dr. Reddy’s was developing in a partnership were expected in November. Post trials, the company would seek the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval.

On the September quarter performance, the company said global generics accounted for ₹6,113 crore (₹5,600.9 crore), while share of Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) was ₹962.5 crore (₹823 crore). North America generics revenue rose 13% to ₹3,170 crore on momentum in core portfolio, integration of U.S. generic prescription product portfolio of Australia’s Mayne Pharma, favourable move from foreign exchange which was partly offset by price erosion.

Driven by leveraging existing portfolio, contribution from new products and favourable forex, which too was partly offset by price erosion, growth in generics revenue in Europe was 26% to ₹530 crore.

In the domestic market, the company’s revenue stood at ₹1,190 crore, an increase of 3%. “This growth was largely driven by pricing, new launches and partly offset by NLEM impact and muted demand due to weak acute season,” the company said.

Revenue from Emerging Markets at ₹1,220 crore was a decline of 1% and came on the back of a 3% drop in revenue in Russia to ₹580 crore, which the company said was majorly due to currency devaluation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.