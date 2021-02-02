Dr. Reddy’s launches Vigabatrin tablets in U.S.

HYDERABAD

02 February 2021 22:24 IST

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has introduced Vigabatrin Tablets USP, 500 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Sabril (vigabatrin) Tablets, USP, in the U.S.

“We are pleased that this product has been designated as a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) by the USFDA,” said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics. With a CGT designation, “we have 180-day CGT exclusivity to market this product,” he said in a statement on the launch of the drug following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

A prescription medicine, it is used along with other treatments, to treat complex partial seizures. The Sabril brand and generic had U.S. sales of around $141 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ended December, the release said, citing IMS Health numbers. Dr. Reddy’s Vigabatrin Tablets, USP are available in 500 mg tablets in a bottle count size of 100.

