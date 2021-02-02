Dr. Reddy’s launches Vigabatrin tablets in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has introduced Vigabatrin Tablets USP, 500 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Sabril (vigabatrin) Tablets, USP, in the U.S.
“We are pleased that this product has been designated as a Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) by the USFDA,” said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics. With a CGT designation, “we have 180-day CGT exclusivity to market this product,” he said in a statement on the launch of the drug following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.
A prescription medicine, it is used along with other treatments, to treat complex partial seizures. The Sabril brand and generic had U.S. sales of around $141 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ended December, the release said, citing IMS Health numbers. Dr. Reddy’s Vigabatrin Tablets, USP are available in 500 mg tablets in a bottle count size of 100.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath