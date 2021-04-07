Dr. Reddy’s launches generic version of Kuvan in U.S.

HYDERABAD

07 April 2021 23:29 IST

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has unveiled Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Powder for Oral Solution, 100 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) Powder for Oral Solution, 100 mg, USP, in the U.S.

Indicated for the treatment of Phenylketonuria, it has been launched following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (USFDA). CEO (North America Generics) Marc Kikuchi said the company is committed to bring affordable generic medicines. Also, “this product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the breadth of our portfolio with a treatment for a rare disease,” he said. The product is available in 100 mg unit dose packets in a 30 count carton, the release said.

