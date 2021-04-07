Business

Dr. Reddy’s launches generic version of Kuvan in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has unveiled Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Powder for Oral Solution, 100 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) Powder for Oral Solution, 100 mg, USP, in the U.S.

Indicated for the treatment of Phenylketonuria, it has been launched following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (USFDA). CEO (North America Generics) Marc Kikuchi said the company is committed to bring affordable generic medicines. Also, “this product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the breadth of our portfolio with a treatment for a rare disease,” he said. The product is available in 100 mg unit dose packets in a 30 count carton, the release said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2021 11:30:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/dr-reddys-launches-generic-version-of-kuvan-in-us/article34267053.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY