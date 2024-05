May 03, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Hyderabad

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Doxycycline Capsules, 40 mg, in the U.S. market.

A therapeutic generic equivalent of Swiss drugmaker Galderma Holdings’ Oracea (doxycycline, USP) Capsules, 40 mg, the product is a tetracycline-class drug. It is indicated for treatment of inflammatory lesions (papules and pustules) associated with rosacea in adult patients. The launch by Dr. Reddy’s follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.

