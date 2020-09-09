Dr. Reddy's launches COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

Redyx is available in strength of 100 mg vial, the company said.

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Gilead Sciences Remdesivir, an investigational drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, under the brand name Redyx in India.

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Remdesivir for restricted emergency use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients hospitalised with severe symptoms.

Dr.Reddy's said the launch is part of the licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc. that grants it the right to register, manufacture and sell Remdesivir in 127 countries, including India.

Redyx is available in strength of 100 mg vial, the company said.

CEO, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) at Dr. Reddy’s M.V.Ramana said, "We will continue our efforts to develop products that address significant unmet needs of patients. The launch of Redyx reaffirms our commitment to bringing in critical medicine for patients suffering from COVID-19 in India.”