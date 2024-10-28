Dr. Reddy’s launches constipation drug in India

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Elobixibat, a first-in-class drug to treat chronic constipation, in India.

It has become the first to bring the drug, which will be marketed under the brand name BixiBat, to patients in the country, Dr. Reddy’s said in a release on Monday.

The launch follows Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation approval subsequent to submission of the company’s Phase-3 clinical trial to the Subject Expert Committee of the regulator. Dr. Reddy’s is the first company to receive approval for and launch Elobixibat in India, it said.

A breakthrough drug approved for treatment of chronic constipation, Elobixibat acts by inhibiting the reabsorption of bile acids from ileum, thus increasing their concentration in the colonic lumen, leading to increased bowel movements due to stimulation of both colonic motility and fluid secretion irrespective of the transit speed.

“Clinical studies for BixiBat demonstrated significantly better and promising outcomes, making it a breakthrough drug in the management of chronic constipation and enhancing the current standard of care for its treatment in India,” CEO-Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets) M.V. Ramana said.