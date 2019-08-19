Dr. Reddy’s launches cancer drug in India

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Monday said it had launched in India Versavo (bevacizumab), a biosimilar of Roche’s Avastin is indicated for the treatment of several types of cancers.

Avastin and its biosimilars had India sales of about ₹223 crore moving annual total (MAT) for the most recent 12 months ended December 2018, a Dr. Reddy’s statement on Monday said, citing Ipsos figures.

M.V. Ramana, CEO-India and emerging markets, said Versavo would help strengthen the oncology portfolio of the company.

Six products in India

Dr. Reddy’s now has six biosimilar products commercialised in India and various emerging markets and an active development pipeline of several biosimilar products in the oncology and immunology space.

Biosimilarity means that the biological product is highly similar to the reference product notwithstanding minor differences in clinically-inactive components; and there are no clinically meaningful differences between the biological product and the reference product in terms of the safety, purity, and potency of the product, the company said in the statement.

Global head-Biologics Raymond De Vre said the product would help improve access to high quality therapy at an affordable cost addressing the needs of patients with different cancers in India.