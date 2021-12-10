Business

Dr. Reddy’s launches anti-depressant tablets in U.S.

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD: 10 December 2021 12:11 IST
Updated: 10 December 2021 12:14 IST

Launched following USFDA approval, the product is therapeutically equivalent to Venlafaxine Extended-Release Tablets, 150mg and 225mg, of Osmotica Pharmaceutical U.S. LLC.

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched Venlafaxine ER Tablets in the U.S. market.

Launched following U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval, the product is therapeutically equivalent to Venlafaxine Extended-Release Tablets, 150mg and 225mg, of Osmotica Pharmaceutical U.S. LLC. A selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), Venlafaxine Extended Release tablets are indicated for major depressive disorder (MDD) and social anxiety disorder (SAD).

The brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $51 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending in October 2021, Dr. Reddy’s said in a release citing IQVIA Health numbers. Venlafaxine ER Tablets are available in 150mg and 225mg strengths in bottle count sizes of 30 and 90, the company said.

