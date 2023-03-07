HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dr. Reddy's Lab recalls more than 4,000 bottles of generic drug in U.S.

March 07, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is recalling more than 4,000 bottles of a generic drug in the U.S. due to a packaging error.

The Hyderabad-based drug major is recalling 4,320 bottles of Tacrolimus Capsules which are used to prevent the body from rejecting a transplanted organ.

New Jersey-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc, a unit of the company, is recalling the affected lot due to “Presence of one Tacrolimus 1 mg capsule co-mingled in a bottle containing and labeled as Tacrolimus 0.5 mg capsules,” U.S. FDA said in its latest Enforcement Report.

The affected lot was produced at the company’s Bachupally-based manufacturing plant and marketed in the U.S. by its American arm.

Dr. Reddy’s initiated the Class II nationwide recall on February 8 this year.

As per U.S. FDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.