Dr. Reddy’s introduces Pfizer drug copy to treat OAB

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has introduced Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Pfizer’s Toviaz (fesoterodine fumarate) ER Tablets, in the U.S.

Indicated for treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) in adults with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and frequency, the product has been introduced by the company following U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval.

The Toviaz brand had U.S. sales of approximately $211 million MAT for the most recent 12 months ending May 2022, Dr. Reddy’s said citing IQVIA numbers. The Fesoterodine Fumarate Extended-Release Tablets are available in 4 mg and 8 mg Tablets, each in bottle count sizes of 30, the company said in a release on Friday.