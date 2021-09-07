Business

Dr. Reddy’s introduces drug to treat female pattern hair loss

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has introduced Minoxidil topical solution USP 2% and 5%, a prescription drug for the treatment of female pattern hair loss (FPHL). This follows the approval of an additional indication by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the firm said. for use of the drug in the treatment of FPHL. CEO branded markets (India and emerging markets) M.V. Ramana said “the approval marks the first-ever given to a first-line treatment option for female pattern hair loss.”

While Minoxidil topical solution is approved for treatment of alopecia in men (male pattern baldness), there presently are no other drugs approved for treatment of FPHL in the country. The company will be selling the products under Mintop 2% and Mintop Eva 5% brand names, the drugmaker said in a release on Tuesday.


