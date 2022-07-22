Dr. Reddy’s introduces allergy drug in U.S.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday announced the first-to-market unveiling of over-the-counter (OTC) Fexofenadine HCl 180 mg and Pseudoephedrine HCl 240 mg extended release tablets, USP, the store-brand equivalent of Allegra-D 24 HR in the U.S. market.

An oral antihistamine and nasal decongestant, the drug is for temporary relief of nasal and sinus congestion due to cold or allergies. The unveiling follows the U.S. FDA’s approval, the company said.

“It is an important addition to our upper respiratory portfolio of OTC products. This first-to-market launch is a testament to our deep capabilities and our continued efforts to bring high quality, affordable store-brand alternatives,” said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics.

Allegra-D is a registered trademark of Aventisub LLC. Allegra-D 24 HR had U.S. retail sales of about $45 million as of May 2022, Dr. Reddy’s said citing IRI figures. The Hyderabad-based pharma major’s product will be available in 5, 10 and 15-count pack sizes.