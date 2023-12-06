Dr. Reddy’s inks pact with Coya to commercialise combo therapy candidate for ALS 

December 06, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories subsidiary and NASDAQ-listed Coya Therapeutics have signed a licence agreement for the development and commercialisation of COYA 302, an investigational combination therapy for treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Dr. Reddy’s, which is required to make $7.5 million upfront payment to Coya, will get commercialisation rights in the U.S., Canada, EU and the U.K. The agreement is in addition to an in-licensing agreement Coya signed with it early 2023, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker said on Wednesday.

In a release, on the agreement involving subsidiary Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SA, it said Coya will be responsible for development, including Phase 2 clinical trial and for obtaining regulatory approval in the U.S. Coya 302 comprises low-dose IL-2 and CTLA4-Ig (abatacept). It has a dual mechanism of action intended to suppress the chronic and sustained inflammation underlying certain neurodegenerative diseases.

Besides the upfront payment, Dr. Reddy’s will upon the first U.S. FDA acceptance of an investigational new drug application for COYA 302, pay Coya an additional $4.2 million. Upon dosing of the first patient in the first Phase 2 trial in the U.S, it will pay Coya $4.2 million more. Coya anticipates the IND filing to be made in the first half of 2024. The agreement includes development and regulatory milestones up to $40 million, subject to development and regulatory milestones. Coya is also eligible to receive sales-based milestone payments of up to $677.25 million linked to tiers of cumulative net sales achieved over several years.

Dr. Reddy’s will also pay royalties based on a percentage net sales. Coya had retained the right to commercialise COYA 302 in Japan, Mexico and South American countries.

“Patients with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, have very few treatment options... pleased to partner with Coya on this investigational therapy which may have a unique place in treating patients with this progressive neurodegenerative disease,” said Marc Kikuchi, CEO of Dr. Reddy’s North America.

The biosimilars/biologics business is part of Dr. Reddy’s key strategic initiatives expected to drive both near-term and long-term growth, he said.

While the agreement provides financial resources, the strategic value contributes much more than capital, COYA CEO Howard Berman said. “We will benefit from and leverage Dr. Reddy’s manufacturing expertise and growing commercial infrastructure both in the USA and worldwide as we plan together for the future of COYA 302 in ALS,” he said.

