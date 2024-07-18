Dr. Reddy’s inks pact to market Takeda’s novel gastrointestinal drug Vonoprazan in India

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India.

A novel, orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB) Vonoprazan is used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders, Dr. Reddy’s said in a release on Thursday. It will market Vonoprazan tablets, in 10mg and 20mg strengths, under its own trademark Vono.

“Leveraging our expertise in this [gastrointestinal segment] therapy area, pleased to make the first-in-class drug Vonoprazan [Vono] available to patients in India. The non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda is part of our continuous efforts to make innovative medicines available to patients in India through strategic collaborations,” said M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets) of Dr. Reddy’s.

