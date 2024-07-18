GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dr. Reddy’s inks pact to market Takeda’s novel gastrointestinal drug Vonoprazan in India

Published - July 18, 2024 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India.

A novel, orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB) Vonoprazan is used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders, Dr. Reddy’s said in a release on Thursday. It will market Vonoprazan tablets, in 10mg and 20mg strengths, under its own trademark Vono.

“Leveraging our expertise in this [gastrointestinal segment] therapy area, pleased to make the first-in-class drug Vonoprazan [Vono] available to patients in India. The non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda is part of our continuous efforts to make innovative medicines available to patients in India through strategic collaborations,” said M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets) of Dr. Reddy’s.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.