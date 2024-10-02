Dr. Reddy’s, Hetero ink deal with Gilead to make, market generic HIV drug lenacapavir 

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Hetero and Viatris subsidiary Mylan are among six generic drugmakers globally to enter into non-exclusive, royalty-free voluntary licencing agreements with Gilead to manufacture and market its generic lenacapavir, subject to regulatory approvals, in 120 high-incidence, resource-limited countries.

The agreements were signed in advance of any global regulatory submissions to enable these countries, which primarily are low- and lower-middle income countries, to quickly introduce generic versions of lenacapavir for HIV prevention, if approved, Gilead said in a release.

The use of lenacapavir for the prevention of HIV is investigational, and not approved anywhere globally, and the safety and efficacy for this use have not been established, it said.

Announcing signing of the agreement with Gilead Sciences Ireland UC, Dr. Reddy’s said Lenacapavir is a U.S. FDA approved drug indicated for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen due to resistance, intolerance, or safety considerations.

Additionally, Lenacapavir is currently under investigation for the prevention of HIV (PrEP) which is yet to be approved globally. Gilead Sciences had first launched Lenacapavir under the brand name Sunlenca in the U.S. and Europe markets in 2022.

Dr. Reddy’s said as part of the agreement it will be responsible for technology transfer at its manufacturing site, conducting bioequivalence/clinical studies, product registration and launch in the agreed markets. The agreement also grants licence to Dr. Reddy’s to manufacture and commercialise lenacapavir for the indication of prevention of HIV (PrEP) in 120 countries, if approved.

On its partnership with Gilead Sciences Ireland UC, Hetero said Lenacapavir is a breakthrough HIV-1 capsid inhibitor that works with other antiretroviral drugs to treat multi-drug-resistant HIV-1 infections. “We will bring quick access to lenacapavir in Africa, India and other LMICs, where we’ve been a cornerstone of HIV/AIDS care,” Hetero Group of Companies Managing Director Vamsi Krishna Bandi said.

Lenacapavir was approved for use in HIV-positive adults with multi-drug resistance by the European Union in August 2022 and received U.S. FDA approval in December 2022.

