Dr. Reddy's gets ₹27 lakh penalty from Mexican drug regulator

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday (November 14, 2024) said Mexico's drug regulator has imposed a fine of ₹27 lakh on it for deviation from prescribed guidelines in filing intimation of import for a product.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drug regulatory body of Mexico has imposed a penalty of ₹27 lakh on the company for deviation from prescribed guidelines in filing intimation of import of a reference standard for one of the APIs, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, the fine was imposed due to an error in the date of the invoice and also in the name of the reference standard versus import license, it added.

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were trading 0.70% down at ₹1,237 apiece on BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.