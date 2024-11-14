 />
Dr. Reddy's gets ₹27 lakh penalty from Mexican drug regulator

Additionally, the fine was imposed due to an error in the date of the invoice and also in the name of the reference standard versus import license

Published - November 14, 2024 12:02 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
People chat in the lobby of the Innovation Plaza building, on the Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. campus in Hyderabad, India.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday (November 14, 2024) said Mexico's drug regulator has imposed a fine of ₹27 lakh on it for deviation from prescribed guidelines in filing intimation of import for a product.

The drug regulatory body of Mexico has imposed a penalty of ₹27 lakh on the company for deviation from prescribed guidelines in filing intimation of import of a reference standard for one of the APIs, the Hyderabad-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, the fine was imposed due to an error in the date of the invoice and also in the name of the reference standard versus import license, it added.

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were trading 0.70% down at ₹1,237 apiece on BSE.

