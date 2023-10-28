ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Reddy’s formulations unit in Hyderabad gets 10 U.S. FDA observations 

October 28, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A formulations manufacturing facility of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad has been issued a Form 483 with 10 observations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The observations were issued on completion of a routine cGMP inspection of the facility (FTO-3) in Bachupally here. The inspection was conducted from October 19-27 and a Form 483 with 10 observations issued, which the company will address within the stipulated timeline, Dr. Reddy’s said in a filing on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the drugmaker was issued a Form 483 with nine observations by the U.S. FDA following a product specific pre-approval inspection of the company’s biologics manufacturing facility in Bachupally. Through Form 483, the regulator notifies the company’s management of objectionable conditions observed by its investigators that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and related Acts.

