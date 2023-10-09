Dr. Reddy’s arm faces antitrust complaint in U.S. over cancer drug Revlimid

October 09, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A wholly owned, step-down subsidiary of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has been named as a defendant in a complaint filed in a U.S. court over the sale of brand and generic cancer drug Revlimid.

Besides Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc. several other pharmaceutical companies have been named in the complaint by Mayo Clinic and Lifepoint Corporate Services. The complaint “asserts claims under Federal and State antitrust laws and other State laws alleging that the defendants improperly restrained competition and maintained a shared monopoly in the sale of brand and generic Revlimid through their respective settlements of patent litigation,” the drugmaker said in a filing on Monday.

Filed on October 6 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, the complaint “alleges that the challenged agreements improperly delayed generic entry entirely until 2022 and then improperly limited generic competition through 2026. The complaint seeks damages for purported overpayments and equitable relief. Dr. Reddy’s maintains that the allegations against it lack merit and will vigorously defend the litigation,” the company said.

In November 2022, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said it along with a few other drugmakers were named defendants in a complaint filed in the U.S. under the Federal and State antitrust laws over Revlimid. The complaint was similar alleging that the defendants improperly restrained competition and maintained a shared monopoly in the sale of brand and generic Revlimid through their respective settlements of patent litigation. It had said the challenged agreements improperly delayed generic entry entirely until 2022 and then improperly limited generic competition through 2026.

Besides Dr. Reddy’s and its wholly owned subsidiary Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc., Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb and several generic pharmaceutical companies were named defendants in the November 18 complaint in the District of New Jersey, USA.

In December, Dr. Reddy’s said all claims against the company in the anti-trust litigation were dismissed. The plaintiffs in the case voluntarily dismissed Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc., respectively, from the case, it said.