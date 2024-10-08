GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dr. Reddy’s arm Aurigene Oncology gets DCGI nod for Phase 2 trial for CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma 

Published - October 08, 2024 11:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories subsidiary Aurigene Oncology has received the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) nod to commence Phase 2 trial for Ribrecabtagene autoleucel (DRL-1801), its novel autologous CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma.

The approval comes on the back of Phase 1 results for DRL-1801, which the clinical stage biotech firm said, was India’s first trial for a novel autologous B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) directed Chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy in patients with relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma.

After reviewing Phase 1 data, DCGI has given nod to commence Phase 2 part of the trial. The results of Phase 1 were presented at the 21st annual meeting of the International Myeloma Society at Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, held recently, Aurigene Oncology said in a release on Tuesday. DRL-1801 for the clinical trials is manufactured at the CAR-T GMP manufacturing facility at Aurigene Oncology, Bengaluru.

“The results from the [Phase I] trial in heavily pre-treated relapsed refractory myeloma patients are very exciting for us in India. We are thrilled with the data, as the drug could be transformative for Indian patients with myeloma,” Aurigene Oncology CEO Murali Ramachandra said.

Published - October 08, 2024 11:38 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.