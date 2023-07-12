Dr. Reddy’s application for rituximab’s biosimilar candidate accepted by U.S. FDA for review

July 12, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The biologics licence application of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for its proposed biosimilar rituximab candidate DRL_RI has been accepted for a review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

It follows the acceptance of its rituximab biosimilar dossier for review by two other regulatory agencies – the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

DRL_RI is being developed as a biosimilar of Roche’s Rituxan / MabThera (rituximab), which is approved for various indications, including for treatment of adult patients with rheumatoid arthritis, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

In January, Dr. Reddy’s had announced the successful completion of the full set of clinical studies of the proposed rituximab biosimilar candidate for filing in highly regulated markets such as the U.S., EU and other regions. The submission of its dossier in April 2023 was based on a comprehensive data package, it said.

The rituximab biosimilar has been approved for marketing in India and over 25 emerging markets. The company is currently collaborating with its partner Fresenius Kabi, a global health care company, to commercialise the proposed biosimilar in the U.S. It intends to commercialise the product in Europe and other geographies directly, Dr. Reddy’s said.

