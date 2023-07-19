ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Reddy’s API plant completes U.S. FDA inspection

July 19, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility (CTO-6) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, has completed a United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) inspection.

It was a pre-approval inspection (PAI) and a routine GMP inspection of the facility, by U.S. FDA, and conducted from July 10-19. The inspection closed with zero observations and a classification of no action indicated (NAI), the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US