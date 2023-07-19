Dr. Reddy’s API plant completes U.S. FDA inspection

July 19, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility (CTO-6) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, has completed a United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) inspection.

It was a pre-approval inspection (PAI) and a routine GMP inspection of the facility, by U.S. FDA, and conducted from July 10-19. The inspection closed with zero observations and a classification of no action indicated (NAI), the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

