Dr. Reddy’s acquires U.S. based Amyris’s MenoLabs portfolio

January 03, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has acquired the women’s health and dietary supplement branded portfolio MenoLabs of U.S. firm Amyris Inc. that last year had announced commencement of voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings.

Seven branded products designed to provide health support and address symptoms of perimenopause and menopause as well as the MenoLife health tracker app form part of the acquisition, Dr. Reddy’s said on Wednesday without disclosing the financials. The company’s shares closed less than 0.10% higher at ₹5,931.05 apiece on the BSE.

MenoLabs portfolio is sold in the U.S., primarily through the brand’s own and other e-commerce marketplaces, including Amazon and Walmart. “The acquisition complements Dr. Reddy’s U.S. selfcare and wellness business portfolio of brands... serve as a catalyst to accelerate growth in this space and build upon our aspiration to lead in the fast-growing women’s nutritional and wellness markets,” Dr. Reddy’s CEO-North America Marc Kikuchi said.

In August, the Nasdaq-listed Amyris said it is moving forward with an operational and financial restructuring to further advance an ongoing strategic transformation. To facilitate the restructuring, the company and some of its domestic subsidiaries had commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Amyris said it is planning to exit its consumer brands and will begin marketing them for sale.

