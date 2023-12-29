GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dr. Reddy’s acquires 6.46% stake for $2 mn in Israeli biotech firm Edity Therapeutics

The investment will be utilised by Edity to further develop its technology platform

December 29, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has acquired 6.46% stake in Edity Therapeutics, a development stage biotechnology firm in Israel focused on a breakthrough platform technology for intracellular delivery of therapeutic proteins utilising immune cells.

The acquisition, through step-down subsidiary Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc., was by way of conversion of SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) investment of $2 million to Preferred A-1 Shares. The company has acquired more than 10.14 lakh such shares at $1.9715 each.

Edity technology could be useful in multiple therapeutic areas, including gene editing, rare genetic disorders, oncology and inflammation. The firm, incorporated in Israel in October 2019, has not yet commercialised its technology/products and hence, does not generate any revenue, Dr. Reddy’s said in a filing on Friday.

The investment will be utilised by Edity to further develop its technology platform. This includes performing pre-clinical studies for safety and efficacy evaluation, securing intellectual property through patent filings, and exploring licensing opportunities, collaborations and market entry strategies to optimise the commercial viability of the technology platform, the drugmaker said.

