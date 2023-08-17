HamberMenu
Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care raises ₹650 cr. from global investors

The city-based company has over 150 centres and it plans to double it to 300 in the next three years; it has new projects coming up in Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala

August 17, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals CEO Adil Agarwal and Chairman Amar Agarwal announces fresh round of funding from global investors.

Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals CEO Adil Agarwal and Chairman Amar Agarwal announces fresh round of funding from global investors. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dr Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd (DAHCL) has raised ₹650 crore from existing global investors TPG Growth and Singapore-based Temasek to double its hospital network to 300 in the next three years.

“With in a span of 12 months, global investors have invested ₹1,050 crore and ₹650 crore in two tranches in our company,” Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals Chairman Amar Agarwal said during an interaction.

“We will be spending more than ₹1,200 crore to set up hospitals across India and Africa and for acquiring latest technologies for super-speciality eyecare.”

The city-based company has over 150 centres and it plans to double it to 300 in the next three years. It has new projects coming up in Mumbai, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala.

“We have strong presence in most of the states. But nil presence in New Delhi, NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand. We are in talks with 20-25 parties to acquire their small hospitals or chains.

Asserting that the expansion would be a mix of both greenfield and brownfield, he said: “We prefer brownfield in new geographies as it is easier to scale up faster. Moreover, it comes with in-built facility, staff and doctors.”

DAHCL has its presence in 10 African operations. It is planning to enter Nigeria and Democratic Republic of the Congo that would increase its presence from the existing 15 to 50.

The company ended FY22 with a turnover of ₹1,050 crore and FY23 with ₹1,500 crore. It is aiming to touch ₹2,500 crore by FY26, said CEO Adil Agarwal.

“Plans are on to take the total number of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Clinic to 100 from the present 12 in three years. These primary eye clinics will come up in tier-2 and 3 towns,” Mr. Adil said.

