GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care files DRHP for initial public offering

Published - September 30, 2024 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering.

The IPO comprises a mix of a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6.96 crore equity shares by the promoter and other selling shareholders. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay or prepay certain borrowing, general corporate borrowings up to ₹195 crore in part or full, and for unidentified inorganic acquisition.

Temasek Holdings and TPG-backed eye care services Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care’s revenue from operations increased 31% to ₹1,332 crore in FY24. It posted a net profit of ₹95 crore.

Published - September 30, 2024 08:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.