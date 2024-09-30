Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care files DRHP for initial public offering

Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care has filed a draft red herring prospectus with SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering.

The IPO comprises a mix of a fresh issue of ₹300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6.96 crore equity shares by the promoter and other selling shareholders. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay or prepay certain borrowing, general corporate borrowings up to ₹195 crore in part or full, and for unidentified inorganic acquisition.

Temasek Holdings and TPG-backed eye care services Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care’s revenue from operations increased 31% to ₹1,332 crore in FY24. It posted a net profit of ₹95 crore.