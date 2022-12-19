Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital to invest ₹100 cr. for expansion in Kerala

December 19, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai-based Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals has said that it will be investing ₹100 crore over the next two to three years to open 10 more eye care centres in Kerala.

“We aim to open 10 new centres in Kerala over the next 2-3 years. Soon major cities such as Kozhikode, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta and Thiruvalla will have our presence,” CEO Adil Agarwal said in a statement.

In addition to hospitals, Dr. Agarwal’s group also plans to set up vision centres under the brand ‘20|20 Eye Care by Dr Agarwal’s’, especially in non-metro and rural areas.

“We are planning to invest ₹100 crore over the next 2-3 years for these future plans,” he said.

On Monday, the eye care chain opened its new tertiary care eye hospital in Kochi. It already has presence in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam.

The group currently has 135 hospitals in its network, of which 114 are in India, and the rest in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Madagascar, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

In India, the eye hospital chain is focusing on emerging markets such as Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.