DPDP Bill will boost India’s digital economy: Nasscom

August 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Union Cabinet’s approval of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill was a significant milestone that would bolster trust and solidify India’s position as a global leading innovation hub

The Hindu Bureau

Debjani Ghosh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ensuring comprehensive data protection is paramount for accelerating India’s digital economy and the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill strikes a harmonious balance between flexibility and data privacy measures, said industry apex body Nasscom.

It was a tech-agnostic Bill and expected to cater to the dynamic digital ecosystem and help stimulate India’s digital thought leadership globally, said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom on Friday.

“This is a giant step forward towards establishing India as a Trusted Innovation Partner for the world. This marks a significant leap forward for India to establish a robust framework for personal data protection and build India as a trusted data destination,’‘ she added.

The Union Cabinet's approval of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill was a significant milestone that would bolster trust and solidify India's position as a global leading innovation hub, she further said. "This bill holds immense importance in today's digital landscape, where data is integral to every industry and nation."

According to Ms. Ghosh, this Bill has been a key ask from the technology industry and Nasscom has been working collaboratively with the government from the start to share insights and analysis on global regulations and provided detailed submissions right through the evolution of this regulation.

