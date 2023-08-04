HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DPDP Bill will boost India’s digital economy: Nasscom

The Union Cabinet’s approval of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill was a significant milestone that would bolster trust and solidify India’s position as a global leading innovation hub

August 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Debjani Ghosh. File

Debjani Ghosh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ensuring comprehensive data protection is paramount for accelerating India’s digital economy and the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill strikes a harmonious balance between flexibility and data privacy measures, said industry apex body Nasscom.

It was a tech-agnostic Bill and expected to cater to the dynamic digital ecosystem and help stimulate India’s digital thought leadership globally, said Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom on Friday.

“This is a giant step forward towards establishing India as a Trusted Innovation Partner for the world. This marks a significant leap forward for India to establish a robust framework for personal data protection and build India as a trusted data destination,’‘ she added.

The Union Cabinet’s approval of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill was a significant milestone that would bolster trust and solidify India’s position as a global leading innovation hub, she further said. “This bill holds immense importance in today’s digital landscape, where data is integral to every industry and nation.”

According to Ms. Ghosh, this Bill has been a key ask from the technology industry and Nasscom has been working collaboratively with the government from the start to share insights and analysis on global regulations and provided detailed submissions right through the evolution of this regulation.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.