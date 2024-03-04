GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DP World unveils multimodal service linking Chennai-Delhi NCR

March 04, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

DP World unveils multimodal service ‘SARAL-2’ connecting Chennai to Delhi-NCR.

DP World has announced its multimodal service ‘SARAL-2’, connecting Chennai to the National Capital Region (NCR) under the ‘SARAL’ initiative aimed at faster movement of freight.

This service is the first multi-modal daily rail freight service with a capacity of 500 TEUs per week, the company said. 

SARAL-2 would leverage DP World’s multimodal services by integrating coastal, rail, and truck operations to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and enhance supply chain efficiencies.

This service is a joint initiative by Avana Logistek (part of Unifeeder, a DP World company) and DP World’s rail freight services, to offer logistics solutions to trade and businesses with weekly frequency bringing India’s northern markets closer to the southern region, the company added.

Adhendru Jain, Vice President, Rail and Inland Terminals, DP World Subcontinent, said, “Our multimodal daily service connects businesses based in Chennai with the NCR region, establishing a two-way connection for efficient, reliable, and sustainable operations.”

This service would benefit solar industries, commodity, FMCG, domestic retail businesses and EXIM businesses in both regions, he added.

