DP World opens new innovation centre

Lalatendu Mishra 10141 Mumbai
November 11, 2022 22:05 IST

DP World has announced the opening of its latest innovation centre in Gurugram, which will soon host 240 staff working on critical solutions for global supply chains.   The company had 50 employees in India working on technology solutions at the beginning of 2021. This number has already grown to more than 450 with the opening of three centres this year.  As this exponential growth continues, employee headcount is expected to reach as many as 700 by the middle of next year, the company said in a statement.   The new centre will house development teams who will work on DP World’s latest cutting-edge trade and logistics solutions to revolutionise how trade flows through every link of the global supply chain, creating stability, security, and profitability for cargo owners, it added.   Pradeep Desai, DP World’s Chief Technology Officer, said, “We are focused on developing cutting-edge applications and solutions to solve real-world trade problems. Across the industries in which we operate in, trade is moving from analogue to embrace new digital solutions.”

“Our teams will be able to build and trial new solutions – from conception to execution – helping to automate the flow of trade. We are investing heavily in end-to-end logistics, trade finance, e-commerce and market access, all for benefitting cargo owners,” he added. 

