DotPe rolls out subscription-based free delivery plan for retailers

MUMBAI

20 July 2021 20:48 IST

DotPe, an offline-to-online commerce platform, announced a ‘free-delivery’ initiative for businesses, including restaurants, grocery stores, fruits and vegetable merchants, meat and poultry shops and other sellers of consumables who have been paying commissions for delivery of their goods.

As part of the initiative, DotPe will continue to charge a one-time subscription fee from the merchants at the time of onboarding and depending on the subscription packages, merchants can avail as many as 250 free deliveries, it said.

“We believe this is our only chance to help local businesses survive such difficult times,” said Shailaz Nag, co-founder and CEO said. “We have always directed our efforts towards the growth of this ecosystem and hence, have rolled out this initiative of providing free delivery services to the merchants/retailers.”

Advertising

Advertising