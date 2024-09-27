GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DoT reaches out to students and academia for WTSA2024, facilitates direct engagement with telecom experts

Outreach sessions were held at Delhi Technical University (Delhi), Indian Institute of Science (Bangalore) and Indian Institute of Information Technology (Hyderabad) on September 26

Updated - September 27, 2024 11:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The sessions emphasised how standardisation supports the deployment of technologies like 5G and the upcoming 6G, ensuring interoperability and influencing the future of global telecommunications. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

As India gears up to host World Telecom Standardisation Assembly (WTSA2024), Department of Telecommunications has launched the WTSA2024 Outreach Sessions in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad.

The WTSA 2024 is being held for the first time in International Telecommunication Union’s history of 150 years in India from October 14-24. 

Outreach sessions were held at Delhi Technical University (Delhi), Indian Institute of Science (Bangalore) and Indian Institute of Information Technology (Hyderabad) on September 26. 

 The sessions aim to provide a platform to students for learning and direct engagement with industry experts. 

Dignitaries from International Telecommunication Union (ITU), National Communication Academy, Telecom Engineering Centre, senior professors and experts from the telecom industry engaged students in discussions about the WTSA, ITU, and the critical role of telecom standards in fostering global connectivity and innovation. The sessions emphasised how standardisation supports the deployment of technologies like 5G and the upcoming 6G, ensuring interoperability and influencing the future of global telecommunications.

The event was attended by more than 500 students physically across the three institutes, in addition to more than 450 participants joining the event in online mode.

Published - September 27, 2024 11:08 am IST

economy, business and finance / communication infrastructure / telecommunication service / telecommunication equipment

