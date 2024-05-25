ADVERTISEMENT

Dorset India unveils campaign

Published - May 25, 2024 10:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dorset India, which is into door hardware and digital locking solutions, has unveiled a campaign themed ‘Every Door Deserves a Dorset’.

Rajesh Bansal, Founder Chairman and MD said, “Dorset has embarked on a remarkable journey characterised by craftsmanship, commitment, innovation, and leadership over the past 28 years, fostering strong relationships with our customers.”

“Our new campaign, ‘Every Door Deserves a Dorset,’ embodies the bond and sentiments we share with our customers. Through this initiative, we aim to fortify our brand presence across the nation and beyond,” he added. The campaign encompasses TV commercials, digital outreach, cinemas, and retail channels, to maximise reach and impact.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US