Dorset India unveils campaign

Dorset India, which is into door hardware and digital locking solutions, has unveiled a campaign themed ‘Every Door Deserves a Dorset’.

Rajesh Bansal, Founder Chairman and MD said, “Dorset has embarked on a remarkable journey characterised by craftsmanship, commitment, innovation, and leadership over the past 28 years, fostering strong relationships with our customers.”

“Our new campaign, ‘Every Door Deserves a Dorset,’ embodies the bond and sentiments we share with our customers. Through this initiative, we aim to fortify our brand presence across the nation and beyond,” he added. The campaign encompasses TV commercials, digital outreach, cinemas, and retail channels, to maximise reach and impact.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.