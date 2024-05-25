Dorset India unveils campaign

Dorset India, which is into door hardware and digital locking solutions, has unveiled a campaign themed ‘Every Door Deserves a Dorset’.

Rajesh Bansal, Founder Chairman and MD said, “Dorset has embarked on a remarkable journey characterised by craftsmanship, commitment, innovation, and leadership over the past 28 years, fostering strong relationships with our customers.”

“Our new campaign, ‘Every Door Deserves a Dorset,’ embodies the bond and sentiments we share with our customers. Through this initiative, we aim to fortify our brand presence across the nation and beyond,” he added. The campaign encompasses TV commercials, digital outreach, cinemas, and retail channels, to maximise reach and impact.