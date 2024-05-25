GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dorset India unveils campaign

Published - May 25, 2024 10:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dorset India, which is into door hardware and digital locking solutions, has unveiled a campaign themed ‘Every Door Deserves a Dorset’.

Rajesh Bansal, Founder Chairman and MD said, “Dorset has embarked on a remarkable journey characterised by craftsmanship, commitment, innovation, and leadership over the past 28 years, fostering strong relationships with our customers.”

“Our new campaign, ‘Every Door Deserves a Dorset,’ embodies the bond and sentiments we share with our customers. Through this initiative, we aim to fortify our brand presence across the nation and beyond,” he added. The campaign encompasses TV commercials, digital outreach, cinemas, and retail channels, to maximise reach and impact.

