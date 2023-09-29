Don’t stop being ambitious, Goyal tells entrepreneurs 

September 29, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal urged entrepreneurs to remain ambitious and keep changing goals to help the country grow to its full potential. “You should not stop being ambitious once you achieve something,” he said while speaking at the recently held “Entrepreneurs Launchpad” programme organised by motivational speaker and business coach Vivek Bindra.

“After you reach one goal, it’s vital to set your sights on the next one. Because if you become too satisfied with what you have accomplished in life, you might stop making progress,” he added.

He also highlighted that India is a young country with a majority of its population being under 30. He said India’s youth would continue to be a driving force for the country’s economy which will potentially reach GDP of $30 trillion someday.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, Mr. Goyal told entrepreneurs that he had also undergone significant struggles when he started his own venture.

He said he had contemplated starting a business while studying in college, even though his family had no prior experience in the field. Despite numerous challenges, his determination eventually led him to succeed in establishing his business, the statement added.