HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don’t stop being ambitious, Goyal tells entrepreneurs 

September 29, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal urged entrepreneurs to remain ambitious and keep changing goals to help the country grow to its full potential.   “You should not stop being ambitious once you achieve something,” he said while speaking at the recently held “Entrepreneurs Launchpad” programme organised by motivational speaker and business coach Vivek Bindra.  

“After you reach one goal, it’s vital to set your sights on the next one. Because if you become too satisfied with what you have accomplished in life, you might stop making progress,” he added. 

He also highlighted that India is a young country with a majority of its population being under 30. He said India’s youth would continue to be a driving force for the country’s economy which will potentially reach GDP of $30 trillion someday.

According to a statement issued by the organisers, Mr. Goyal told entrepreneurs that he had also undergone significant struggles when he started his own venture. 

He said he had contemplated starting a business while studying in college, even though his family had no prior experience in the field. Despite numerous challenges, his determination eventually led him to succeed in establishing his business, the statement added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.