Don’t resign, IT union urges Accenture staff

The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Union (KITU) has urged the employees of Accenture who are at the risk of losing their jobs, not to yield to the company’s pressure tactics and submit their resignations.

Strongly condemning Accenture’s decision on large-scale layoffs, KITU said, as per labour laws, companies that employ more than 100 need to obtain the prior approval of the government to execute layoffs. “Rebranding a layoff by arguing that employees voluntarily resigned when they were, in fact, forced to resign, is also against the law. KITU urges the employees to refuse to resign,” said union president V.J.K. Nair.