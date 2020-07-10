Donear, Zodiac unveil ‘anti-viral’ shirts

Donear Group of Companies in collaboration with men’s wear brand, Zodiac, has introduced ‘anti-viral’ shirts range under ‘Securo’ brand.
Donear Group has supplied a significant volume of fabric treated with HeiQ Viroblock technology that has been tested successfully against the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the group.
The new range will be available at all Zodiac stores and online on its website.
Rajendra Agarwal, MD, Donear Group, said,“This partnership would enrich the future of stitched apparels and fine shirtings as we adapt to the new normal. The products will certainly make the wearer feel safe and secure.”
“Given the current pandemic, we are introducing ‘Securo’ range of anti-viral shirts made from fabrics treated with HeiQ Viroblock Swiss technology at the Donear Group factory,” said S Y Noorani, managing director, Zodiac Clothing Company.
In a statement, Carlo Centonze, CEO, HEIQ Group, said, “The confirmation of antiviral activity of HeiQ Viroblock against SARS-CoV-2 is an important milestone. This data forms part of our ongoing efforts to help provide textiles with greater levels of protection against viruses and contribute to efforts towards mitigation of the global pandemic.”
Donear Group said the shirts and fabrics were not medical devices and meant for use only as clothing. “They do not guarantee against infections and are not a cure,” it clarified.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath