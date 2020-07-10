Donear, Zodiac unveil ‘anti-viral’ shirts

Donear Group of Companies in collaboration with men’s wear brand, Zodiac, has introduced ‘anti-viral’ shirts range under ‘Securo’ brand.

Donear Group has supplied a significant volume of fabric treated with HeiQ Viroblock technology that has been tested successfully against the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the group.

The new range will be available at all Zodiac stores and online on its website.

Rajendra Agarwal, MD, Donear Group, said,“This partnership would enrich the future of stitched apparels and fine shirtings as we adapt to the new normal. The products will certainly make the wearer feel safe and secure.”

“Given the current pandemic, we are introducing ‘Securo’ range of anti-viral shirts made from fabrics treated with HeiQ Viroblock Swiss technology at the Donear Group factory,” said S Y Noorani, managing director, Zodiac Clothing Company.

In a statement, Carlo Centonze, CEO, HEIQ Group, said, “The confirmation of antiviral activity of HeiQ Viroblock against SARS-CoV-2 is an important milestone. This data forms part of our ongoing efforts to help provide textiles with greater levels of protection against viruses and contribute to efforts towards mitigation of the global pandemic.”

Donear Group said the shirts and fabrics were not medical devices and meant for use only as clothing. “They do not guarantee against infections and are not a cure,” it clarified.