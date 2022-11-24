Domestic safety-gear makers seek to reduce China‘s dominance by scaling up production

November 24, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Mumbai

Domestic occupational safety gear manufacturers, catering to industrial, construction, mining workers and defence personnel, are seen increasing capacity and getting into segments that are fully import dependant in this space to reduce imports as well as to counter China’s dominance in this business in India and international markets by enhancing exports.

The Safety Appliance Manufacturers Association (SAMA) and Indian Technical Textile Association (ITTA) are encouraging almost five dozen domestic manufacturers to make India self-reliant in the gear and grab a larger pie of the international markets, currently estimated at $70 billion.

“Earlier everything relating to occupational safety was imported. An N95 mask used to cost ₹800 two-and- half-decades ago. Up to the year 2000, there was no standard for manufacturing and no awareness on safety. Today the scenario has changed. Now, we are getting better price than China in the international markets, where China’s share is over 60%,” said Mahesh Kudev, director at SAMA & ITTA said on the sidelines of OSH India Expo.

“We have a huge business opportunity both in the domestic and international markets. Our objective is to be the China [centre point] for PPE manufacturing. A lot of jobs will be created and several multinational companies are keen to source from India. However, India has to make it mandatory for manufacturers to adhere to ISI standards,” Mr. Kudev said in Mumbai on Thursday.

Udyog International Pvt. Ltd., which manufactures about 70% of the products in this segment, is getting into products which are currently imported and expanding the capacity of existing ranges to scale up exports.

“We just set up a factory with an investment of ₹18 crore to manufacture gloves. Today 99% of the gloves sold in India are imported from China. We are trying to compete with China and by 2025, I do not want anything to be coming from China. We are getting into all segments in this space that are currently imported,” said Sudhir Kumar Mundhra, director (Marketing), Udyogi International.

Similarly, Liberty Shoes Ltd. is also scaling up production and distribution of its safety and defence combat shoe brand Freedom.

“Our Freedom range is well accepted by the industry and the defence forces. Currently, we are exporting to Nepal and Bhutan and plans are on to tap new exports markets. About 25% of our top line comes from this segment and this is growing almost 100% year on year. This trend will continue considering the demand pull from the industry and forces,” said Mannan Bansal, director, Liberty Shoes Ltd.

Yogesh Mudras, managing director, Informa Markets in India, the organisers of the show said, “India has a vast workforce deployed in different sectors in varied occupations; however, of the country’s 500 million workers, less than 10% are covered by some health and safety legislation, and epidemiologists estimate that India contributes to over 17% of the global cases of health and safety related incidents.”

“Increasing casualties at unsafe workspaces have drawn attention to the significance of occupational health & safety compliances amongst companies globally. Governments across the globe are aware of the importance of a safe and healthy environment for their people,” he said highlighting the need for production and supply of high-quality safety gears from India.

According to industry players, manufacturers in India collectively produce about $1 billion worth of safety gear and half of this is exported. And in three years, the objective is to make a difference by sharply growing the business, they added.