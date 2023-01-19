ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic passenger traffic grew 13.69% to 127.35 lakh in Dec.: DGCA

January 19, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

India's domestic passenger traffic grew 13.69% year-on-year to 127.35 lakh in December, according to DGCA monthly traffic data released on Thursday.

The number of passengers flown by the Indian airlines in December 2021 was recorded at 112.02 lakh, as per data.

IndiGo, which carried 69.97 lakh passengers during the month, lost the market share further at 55.7%, while Air India and Vistara carried 11.71 lakh and 11.70 lakh passengers, with a market share of 9.1% and 9.2%, respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

AirAsia flew 9.71 lakh passengers with a market share of 7.6% during the month, the DGCA data show.

The two other budget carriers – SpiceJet and Go First - carried 9.64 lakh and 9.51 lakh passengers in December 2022.

Also, SpiceJet saw the highest load factor on its flights among all domestic airlines, with 92.7% of the seats on its aircraft filled during the month under review.

New entrant Akasa Air also carried 2.92 lakh passengers with a 2.3% market share.

IndiGo retained its top ranking in the on-time performance at four key metro airports in the country, as 88.6% of its flights were seen arriving or departing at their scheduled time at these airports, as per DGCA data. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US