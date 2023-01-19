Domestic passenger traffic grew 13.69% to 127.35 lakh in Dec.: DGCA

January 19, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Mumbai

India's domestic passenger traffic grew 13.69% year-on-year to 127.35 lakh in December, according to DGCA monthly traffic data released on Thursday.

The number of passengers flown by the Indian airlines in December 2021 was recorded at 112.02 lakh, as per data.

IndiGo, which carried 69.97 lakh passengers during the month, lost the market share further at 55.7%, while Air India and Vistara carried 11.71 lakh and 11.70 lakh passengers, with a market share of 9.1% and 9.2%, respectively.

AirAsia flew 9.71 lakh passengers with a market share of 7.6% during the month, the DGCA data show.

The two other budget carriers – SpiceJet and Go First - carried 9.64 lakh and 9.51 lakh passengers in December 2022.

Also, SpiceJet saw the highest load factor on its flights among all domestic airlines, with 92.7% of the seats on its aircraft filled during the month under review.

New entrant Akasa Air also carried 2.92 lakh passengers with a 2.3% market share.

IndiGo retained its top ranking in the on-time performance at four key metro airports in the country, as 88.6% of its flights were seen arriving or departing at their scheduled time at these airports, as per DGCA data.