‘Domestic flyer traffic rose 57% m-o-m in July’

NEW DELHI

05 August 2021 22:54 IST

Domestic passenger traffic grew almost 57% in July to 49 lakh passengers, compared with the previous month, according to ICRA.

The number of flight departures also shot up to 47,200 in July, registering a month-on-month growth of 49%.

The average daily departures in July stood at 1,500 compared with 1,100 in June as COVID-19 infections demonstrated a declining trend. However, the July departure figures were behind April figures of almost 2,000 daily departures.

The average number of passengers per flight during July was 104 against 98 in June.

“Though the recovery continued in July, there is continued stress on demand, driven largely by the second wave of the pandemic, limiting travel to only necessary travel, while both leisure and business travel have been curtailed due to various State-wide restrictions, despite the decline in infections,” said Kinjal Shah, VP and co-group head, ICRA.